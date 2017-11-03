Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

We’ve seen a lot of promotional build for Thor: Ragnarok up to this point, but James Corden and The Late Late Show might’ve saved the best for the very last moment. With the film hitting theaters to close out the week, Corden decides it is time to introduce his new idea and hijack a showing of the film so he can add a 4D element. This brings out the entire cast of Thor: Ragnarok, including Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Tessa Thompson, Mark Ruffalo, and Jeff Goldblum. They all do battle with Cate Blanchett, moving through a general retelling of the film with costumes and stage production that would put any high school play to shame.

Blanchett doesn’t want to be there, at least on the surface, but her reluctance is countered by Jeff Golblum and Chris Hemsworth absolutely loving the entire experience. Hemsworth especially seems to be a little dense about the entire thing and pleased to just be working. Hiddleston is a wizard with his wig and helmet skills, but the best performances belong to Goldblum and Ruffalo. The man behind The Hulk is a professional and doesn’t need anybody setting him off to get him in the mood to play a giant green anger beast, while Goldblum is just himself. He doesn’t need to too much at all.