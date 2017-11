Marvel

By now, it’s tradition that at least one end credits scene in a Marvel movie will set the stage for the next movie (or movies). In the case of Thor: Ragnarok, that means laying a little groundwork for Avengers: Infinity War. And indeed, the end credits bit does just that. But if you pay attention, the movie is scattered with clues setting up Thor’s next appearance at the movies. Spoilers below!

For the spoiler-averse, have a lovely parting GIF: