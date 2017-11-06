Seven Clips From ‘Justice League’ Unite The Seven

Justice League opens in less than two weeks, so Warner has been releasing clips with completed CGI, as opposed to some of the maligned early footage with incomplete CGI. The first of the seven new clips has already been covered here; it shows Batman (Ben Affleck) attempting to recruit a hostile Aquaman (Jason Momoa). That clip didn’t require CGI anyway, nor did the clip above in which Alfred (Jeremy Irons) tries to convince Batman he needs to create the League.

In the clip, Batman argues that it would have been easier if Superman were doing the recruiting: “He was more human than I am. He lived in this world. Fell in love. Got a job. Despite all that power. The world needs Superman, and the team needs Clark.”

Here are the rest of the seven clips, some of which were edited down to shorten them for promotional purposes, starting with this face off between the team and Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds) in a tunnel underneath Gotham Harbor. Taking place near water, the fight gives Aquaman a chance to show off some “primitive technology.”

