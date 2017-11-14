Ben Affleck Is Still Hinting About Leaving The Batman Role

11.14.17

Warner Bros.

Rumors about Ben Affleck taking an early leave of the Batman role have been going around since January, when Affleck said of The Batman, “If it doesn’t come together in a way I think is really great I’m not going to do it.” Later that month, he announced he wouldn’t be directing the movie. Matt Reeves (Dawn of the Planet of the Apes) signed to direct with a new script instead of the one Affleck wrote, which didn’t help quell the rumors. Affleck seemed to deny them at San Diego Comic-Con, but then they came around again. Then Affleck’s brother Casey stoked the rumors before later saying he wasn’t being serious.

Well, Ben Affleck is now stoking the rumors himself during a couple of interviews promoting this weekend’s opening of Justice League. In an interview with USA Today this week, Affleck said The Batman is “something I’m contemplating,” later adding, “You don’t do it forever, so I want to find a graceful and cool way to segue out of it.” It seems early to already be thinking about how to end his run, but he does seem burnt out on Batman-related questions. “This is the one movie people have really been asking me about as I just go through my life,” Affleck told USA Today.

An an interview with ExtraTV last week, he also sounded unsure about how long he’ll be playing the character. When asked if he’ll portray Batman in two more movies after Justice League, Affleck said, “I don’t know about that. We’ll see what the future holds.”

