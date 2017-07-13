Lucasfilm/Disney

What would Star Wars: The Force Awakens be like without Rey? She and Finn have the biggest roles in the film, and yet Hasbro’s Star Wars Monopoly game was sold with only four tokens: Finn, Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, and Kylo Ren. Hasbro released the game to coincide with the release of Force Awakens. (Was the Darth Vader piece just his melted helmet?)

In January of 2016, the hashtag #WheresRey gained traction after eight-year-old Annie Rose requested a Rey token for the game and the story went viral. At the time, Hasbro said Rey was left out because her presence would be a spoiler (how?), but they promised to add her to the game by Fall of 2016.

Fall of 2016 has come and gone, so the Associated Press reached out to Hasbro to see why Rey still isn’t in sets sold in the U.S. (she is in some of the sets sold in five other countries).