One of the biggest questions lingering from The Force Awakens was, “Who are Rey’s parents?” Was she a Skywalker, because everyone in Star Wars is somehow connected to that darn family, or a Kenobi? It turns out, as Kylo Ren explained in a powerful moment during The Last Jedi, Rey’s mom and dad are… nobody, “filthy junk traders” who sold her for “drinking money. They’re dead in a pauper’s grave in the Jakku desert. You come from nothing.” That’s a definitive answer to the parentage question, and it’s also the “most difficult thing dramatically for Rey in this movie to hear,” according to director Rian Johnson.
“The easy thing would be, ‘Yes, your parents are so and so and here’s your place in the world’… The hardest thing she could hear would be, ‘No, you’re not going to get the answer. This is not going to define you. You’re going to have to find your own place in this world. Kylo is going to use that even as leverage to try and make you feel insecure, and you’re going to have to stand on your own two feet.’” (Via)
But Johnson, who is leading a new Star Wars trilogy but won’t be returning for Episode IX, also teased the possibility that Kylo was lying to Rey. “Anything’s still open, and I’m not writing the next film,” he said. “[J.J. Abrams and Chris Terrio] are doing it.” Johnson added, “With all of these movies, Obi-Wan’s whole speech about a certain point of view always applies, so I think that you have to always think about the context of how information is given.”
Chewbacca is Rey’s best father figure anyway. Someone else said, somewhere, that Chewbacca is the one waiting in the car during her laser sword lessons, and the one who’ll drive her to meet her crush.
I resigned my office-job and now I am getting paid 90 dollar hourly. How? I work over internet! My old work was making me miserable, so I was forced to try something different, two years after…I can say my life is changed-completely for the better!
Check it out what i do…. Click Here And Start Work
In other words, Johnson knows that JJ is gonna bring out the ‘Member Berries to fix all the fans’ hurt fee fees.
It would be a colossal mistake to repudiate what Kylie says and make her parents important, so I fully expect that’s what will happen.
Kylie = Kylo (though would Kylie Minogue be just as good?)
I wouldn’t say it would be a “colossal mistake.” Kylo needed her to need him, especially at that moment when he’d just killed Snoke and was trying to ally with her. He needed her to feel small and fragile so she would be willing to sort of submit to his power. If he actually knows who were parents are and it’s someone like Luke or Obi Wan or whatever, it makes sense that he would lie. If he doesn’t know who her parents are, it makes sense that he would lie.
“Anything’s open. I’m not writing the next film” = We are just making this shit up as we go along.
Which was blatantly obvious after watching episode 8. How do you wing a billion dollar franchise? I guess when people will go see it regardless you can do that sort of thing. It’s been 10 years and there is still no comic movie fatigue so god knows how long it will be before Star Wars has to care.
Oh for the love of god please just let her parents be no one. Its the only satisfying answer. Let her be her own character. Magically connecting her to some legacy family we already know if just silly. I was so relieved with that reveal. Having everything be connected is so cliche.
It is and it isn’t cliche. If Star Wars is about the Skywalkers then you have to have it connect. Kylo isn’t enough imo. You need a skywalker as a hero. Star Wars can be about anything in the next set of movies but not in these. This is the story of the skywalkers.
@Fadeproof That’s the entire reason for the lightsaber calling out to Rey, right?
@DarthBile That was the implication but now we know that Rey’s parents, the lightsaber calling out to her and how that alien woman got it, who Snoke was and I’m sure many more plot points didn’t have a resolution before this movie was written.
Chris Terrio is working on it? The same Chris Terrio that worked on Batman v Superman?
Her mom is for sure named Martha.
I’m with Heynowhank’s assessment of “we are making this up as we go along.” Unless she is somehow related to a Skywalker, there is no reason for Rey’s connection to the lightsaber in TFA. None. We now know that the kyber crystal appears to have some kind of sentience as it imbues to the spirit of the user (hence, the stupid “bleeding” that a crystal somehow does to turn red, instead of, you know, the EU explanation that the Sith know how to create synthetic crystals that burn hotter and are more unstable). Shouldn’t that have been the dialogue between Rey and Kylo?
Yeah. Based on the lightsaber scene in TFA I assumed she was Luke’s daughter. But who knows…
It’s way too late for “maybe-it’s-not-garbage” damage control.
I hope there’s two Snokes in the next one.
Interesting talking point. The ending of The Last Jedi seems to indicate that the force can be “blessed” upon anyone, as the stable boy scoops up his giraffe/goat/horse broom using the force. How about asking the real questions like—did Chewbacca go full vegan after the porgs guilted him for eating their kin? If so, we’ve got a pretty complicated P.E.T.A. ad coming our way.