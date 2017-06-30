Around the same time Louis C.K. was finishing up production on his fantastic web series Horace and Pete, co-star Steve Buscemi took him to see a documentary at the Tribeca Film Festival. “The film knocked me right over,” C.K. wrote in his newsletter. “It was an amazing emotional ride. It was funny and moving, I learned a lot and it gave me a lot to think about after.”
Directed by Toby Oppenheimer and Dana Flor, Check It is “about a gay African-American gang struggling to survive in one of Washington D.C.’s most violent neighborhoods,” according to the official plot synopsis. Here’s more:
“The film is an intimate portrait of four childhood friends as they claw their way out of gang life through an unlikely avenue: fashion. With members now numbering in the hundreds, the Check It is a small gang in one city but it reflects a national issue. Being gay in poor, violent African-American neighborhoods carries a dangerous stigma. Standing up for who they are is more than an issue of pride for this group — it’s risking their lives.”
C.K. warns that it’s not an easy movie to watch, and while he understands “this isn’t what you’re expecting from me” (a guy who loves a good fart joke), Check It is “a powerful film and I know that, whoever you are, you’re going to love it.” You can watch Check It for only five bucks here.
