The 2017 Best Picture Mess-Up Is Just The Latest Oscar Fail

Christopher Nolan Champions The Theatrical Release For ‘Dunkirk,’ Right After Warner Bros Announces Their VOD Goals

#Christopher Nolan
Managing Editor, Trending
03.30.17

Warner Bros.

If you’ve caught the special teaser for Dunkirk at your local IMAX theater, you are aware the type of spectacle Christopher Nolan is looking to bring to theaters this summer. The director has long supported the use of film over digital and pushes the theatrical format over the new trends in mobile and home viewing. That battle continued during his appearance at CinemaCon where he showcased Dunkirk and explained why the film was a wholly theatrical experience according to Deadline:

“Most important to say here is this is a story that needs to carry you through the suspenseful situation and I make you feel like you are there, and the only way to do that is through theatrical distribution,”

The interesting part here is how it stands in stark contrast to Warner Bros. goals for VOD releases of their theatrical films, mentioned by distribution and marketing chief Sue Kroll earlier in the very same presentation:

“Consumer tastes are changing … They want more choices and want the option in engaging in the process in a different way,” Kroll told exhibitors…

“Wherever the demand is, someone else will step in and address the void,” warned Kroll. “We need to address the challenges of the marketplace.”

I think being able to watch a film on demand is a fine idea, but certain films still demand a theatrical presence and the audience that goes with it. There’s something about certain films in the theater that just doesn’t translate home. And even when they are fine at home, it’s still odd that people are watching movies on their phones.

(Via Deadline)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Christopher Nolan
TAGSChristopher NolanDunkirkVIDEO ON DEMANDWarner Bros.
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 2 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 13 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP