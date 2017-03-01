Hugh Jackman Has An Unlikely Choice For Who Should Play Wolverine Next

Hugh Jackman is definitely, probably, no doubt, maybe done playing Wolverine… unless. But for real, he’s finished with the X-Men franchise, and considering the incredible reviews Logan has been getting, he’s going out on top. If you’re sad about Jackman retiring the adamantium claws, then you have Jerry Seinfeld to blame; and if you’re happy, then you’re already dream-casting the next Wolverine. Hugh Jackman is way ahead of you.
In a recent interview, Jackman was asked if it will be hard to see another actor as Wolverine, a character he’s been playing for 17 years. “I think I’ll be fine with it,” he responded. “I hope other people play it. Maybe Shah Rukh Khan could play it!” American audiences are likely unfamiliar with Khan, but he’s a massive star in India, where the so-called “King of Bollywood” has starred in nearly 100 movies and won numerous awards. If a requirement for playing Wolverine is sick dance moves, then Khan’s got the part.
Hugh Jackman and his portrayal have been over rated and he can eat a dick. Does he really believe that or is he so far up his own liberal ass he thinks that’s what he should say?
So many hot takes here…
But how do you really feel
@Shaky Handles i think i nailed it
I’m just giving you shit, I don’t really give a fudge
Hackman didn’t really become Wolverine until Days of Future Past and The Wolverine and Apocalypse. Early Jackman as Wolverine was terrible, but so were the X-Men films.
He was being interviewed by a Bollywood reporter and mentioned the biggest star in Bollywood. Just a little press tour pandering.
Charlie Day as Wolverine in Deadpool.