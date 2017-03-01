Marvel's 6 Biggest Villains

Hugh Jackman Has An Unlikely Choice For Who Should Play Wolverine Next

Senior Pop Culture Editor
03.01.17 8 Comments
logan-feat-uproxx

Fox

Hugh Jackman is definitely, probably, no doubt, maybe done playing Wolverine… unless. But for real, he’s finished with the X-Men franchise, and considering the incredible reviews Logan has been getting, he’s going out on top. If you’re sad about Jackman retiring the adamantium claws, then you have Jerry Seinfeld to blame; and if you’re happy, then you’re already dream-casting the next Wolverine. Hugh Jackman is way ahead of you.

In a recent interview, Jackman was asked if it will be hard to see another actor as Wolverine, a character he’s been playing for 17 years. “I think I’ll be fine with it,” he responded. “I hope other people play it. Maybe Shah Rukh Khan could play it!” American audiences are likely unfamiliar with Khan, but he’s a massive star in India, where the so-called “King of Bollywood” has starred in nearly 100 movies and won numerous awards. If a requirement for playing Wolverine is sick dance moves, then Khan’s got the part.

TAGSHUGH JACKMANShah Rukh KhanWOLVERINE

