‘It’ Star Bill Skarsgard Has Revealed That A ‘Really Disturbing’ Pennywise Flashback Scene Was Cut Out

09.16.17

It’s been far from a Midas Touch year for the domestic box office, but holy moly do we love us some clown trauma. Andy Muchietti’s adaptation of Stephen King’s It has racked up obscene amounts of money alongside positive reviews since debuting (you’ll gloat too, etc.), but the clown of the moment says there was one upsetting Pennywise chunklet that didn’t make it into the finished product.

It star Bill Skarsgard mentioned the cut portion during an appearance on Variety‘s Playback podcast. Skasrgard says the chopped scene was from a throwback that goes a smidge further back than the ’80s. Also, no, it’s not that scene.

“There was a scene we shot that was a flashback from the 1600s, before Pennywise [was Pennywise],” Skarsgard told Playback. “The scene turned out really, really disturbing. And I’m not the clown. I look more like myself. It’s very disturbing, and sort of a backstory for what It is, or where Pennywise came from. That might be something worth exploring in the second one. The idea is the ‘It’ entity was dormant for thousands and thousands of years. The [flashback] scene hints on that. ”

