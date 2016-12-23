Warner Bros.

In advance of the movie’s release in 2017, Warner Bros. has officially revealed the Justice League cast list once and for all. Study these names well, because it’s the people you will probably see endlessly from now until next November as they take part in a never ending press tour. Whatever it takes in order to drum up a few billion dollars in box office business right? Many of the cast members are obvious, as they’ve already been in the first teaser released and are part of the expansive universe DC is building with their superheroes.

The main heroes of course — Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, and Ezra Miller — are givens. They what makes The Justice League what it is in the first place so that’s not exactly a surprise. But the two new additions might be. One, fans have already seen on screen. Jesse Eisenberg’s Lex Luthor might not have been many people’s favorite part of Batman v. Superman but he held his own as an actor and cheesed things up when necessary. So it’s only natural that he would serve as one villainous aspect of this ensemble film. DC attempting to make Luthor the Loki of their expanded universe is pushing it a little, but you can’t knock them for at least trying to make it work one way or another.

The other addition though might be a bit of a surprise, even though it makes sense in the grand scheme of things. Connie Nielson is also on the cast list, and if the name doesn’t ring a bell don’t worry quite yet. She plays Queen Hippolyta in the Wonder Woman movie, AKA Wonder Woman’s mom. Whether she is simply appearing for a few minutes for a pep talk or important transfer of information or if it’s more detailed than that, this means Wonder Woman’s background might play a deeper role in this movie as well as her standalone project.

There is a long year ahead of details leaking and teasers giving things away, but the way the cast list is shaping up everyone can finally start speculation on other specifics in earnest.

(via Batman News)