Marvel Studios

A few weeks ago, Jeff Bridges was making the press rounds and, on more than one occasion (including in an interview with Uproxx), mentioned how he wasn’t entirely thrilled that his character in the original Iron Man, Obadiah Stane, was killed off. Going on to say that in the original script that he had read, Stane survived – and if that had been true, Bridges, by this point, probably would have appeared in numerous Marvel movies.

Here’s what Bridges told me back in August:

No, in the script, the script that I hired onto, my character lives! They open my suit up and I’m gone. But then when we got to shoot that scene, they didn’t open my suit up! I said, “Aren’t you going to open my suit up?” They said, “No.” I said, “You’re going to kill my guy?” And they say, “Well, it’s a comic book. You could come back. Who knows?” You know? But anyway.

When speaking to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige in support of Thor: Ragnarok (there’s more with Feige to come, and we will have a full review of Thor: Ragnarok later this week), I asked Feige why the script was changed and Obadiah Stane now dies in Iron Man while also mentioning that it kind of sounds like Jeff Bridges wants to come back in some way.