Warner Bros./Paramount

Martin Scorsese is coming off of mixed, but mostly impressed, reviews for his latest film Silence. Andrew Garfield might very well exit the scrum of awards season with an Oscar nomination if not more than that, and it wouldn’t be out of the ordinary for Scorsese to sneak into the Best Director race as well. But despite the critical success of his passion project the famed director is already looking ahead to his next few projects, and they sound great despite only having a few small details attached.

His probable next film, due to start shooting in the new year, will involve both Robert De Niro and Al Pacino. The long time collaborators will be taking on lead roles in another years-in-the-making project from Scorsese in The Irishman. The movie is about mobster Frank Sheeran and has been in the works in one way or another for the better part of a quarter-century. Of course, since it has been planned with those specific actors in mind for so long the fact that they remain cast poses quite a challenge. To get around it, Scorsese is allegedly going to “de-age” the actors with similar technology that the studios used to transform Robert Downey, Jr. and Michael Douglas into their younger selves for recent Marvel movies.

His other upcoming project isn’t quite as risky but still reunites him with a common co-conspirator. Leonardo DiCaprio is expected to return to set with Scorsese to adapt the hit historical novel The Devil In The White City. It involves so much of what both men do well, like showcasing suspicious characters on a backdrop of period clothing and expansive cityscapes. The story combines the story of the Chicago Worlds Fair (which inspired a young Walt Disney to build a certain theme park decades later) and the serial killer HH Holmes who was active during the fair. DiCaprio would play Holmes, which seems like a role that on paper would be perfect for him.

Which of these two projects seems the most likely to rake in assorted golden statuettes over the next few years?

(via Consequence of Sound)