Meghan McCain forgot the internet’s number-one rule: don’t mess with Meryl.

Meryl Streep received the Cecil B. DeMille Award during Sunday’s Golden Globes and used her speech to talk about the one performance “this year” that stunned her. “Not because it was good,” she said, while literally everyone in Hollywood looked on in approval, “there was nothing good about it. But it was effective and it did its job… It was the moment where the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter.” Streep was, of course, referring to President-elect Donald Trump mocking New York Times journalist Serge Kovaleski during a rally in South Carolina. Most everyone — well, minus Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn — in attendance was inspired by the Oscar winner’s words, but not Meghan McCain.

“This Meryl Streep speech is why Trump won,” the Outnumbered co-host (and daughter of Senator John McCain) tweeted. “And if people in Hollywood don’t start recognizing why and how – you will help him get re-elected.” Streep was a little busy, so Billy on the Street host Billy Eichner came to her defense.