WARNING: SPOILERS FOR ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY AHEAD.
Before Rogue One: A Star Wars Story came out, the joke was already up and running that people couldn’t wait to go home and watch the sequel, a.k.a. A New Hope. On some level, everyone who set foot into their local theater over the weekend knew things were not going to end well for the members of Rogue One. They team is never mentioned in another film and Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) and Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) certainly don’t show up at the medal ceremony after the Battle of Yavin. Considering Hayden Christensen’s young Anakin was inserted into Return of the Jedi, the idea wasn’t beyond the realm of possibility, but the ending of Rogue One nixed the idea of either character returning in future installments. But there’s one element that leaves the door open for a return: Felicity Jones’ contract with Lucasfilm.
Earlier this week, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Jones was the highest paid actor of the Rogue One cast, a non-story in my opinion as she’s the star and by rights should be the highest paid cast member. But the real surprise was that sources connected to THR said Jones’ contract has the option of one sequel. Yet how can that be if Erso was vaporized in the aftermath of the Death Star’s precise strike on Eadu? Depending on how much Lucasfilm is willing to gamble on fandom’s good will, there are a couple of options. The obvious would be to set Jyn Erso down in a story prior to her run-in with the Alliance. The not-so-obvious would be to utilize the Force to save Jyn from certain death. After the emotional denouement of Rogue One, the latter would feel like cheating, yet the film has an emergency “Jyn lives!” switch built right into the narrative.
But first, let’s assume Jyn Erso did die on that Eadu beach, cradling her not-love-interest Cassian Andor. Audiences are first introduced to her character on the prison world of Wobani at an Imperial labor camp. Forging Imperial documents, possession of stolen property, resisting arrest, and aggravated assault on all on Jyn’s list of crimes as read out by the Alliance. Not exactly small peanuts, as far as rebellion goes. While a memorable line from the trailer — “This is a rebellion isn’t it? I rebel” — was removed and Jyn’s aggressive and undisciplined nature expunged from the final cut, hints to Jyn’s past remain. Why would she forge Imperial documents? Whom did she commit assault? And which of her myriad of crimes landed her on Wobani?
All of these questions could be answered as a subplot within the young Han Solo movie scheduled for release in 2018. The film stars Alden Ehrenreich as young Han, and the ages of both Solo and Erso line up. Jyn’s distaste for both the Empire and the Alliance would lend itself well to a life of smuggling with a scoundrel. And considering how much Lucasfilm hates a coincidence, it is 100% like the company to tie Erso eve more tightly to the original trilogy characters via a run-in with Han Solo. It could even be that scruffy-looking nerf herder’s fault Jyn found herself thrown into Imperial prison. After all, he’s known to drop cargo at the slightest sign of the Empire. Should Disney opt to utilize Felicity Jones’ contractual obligation, this is one of the most straight-forwarded approaches and leaves little room for fan ire.
However, there is another. Option that is. One that would fire up the fandom and divide it in twain because it’s either a cheap cop-out or brilliant bit of foreshadowing. Or both. Probably both. What if Jyn Erso survived? Impossible, you say? Nothing is impossible when you are one with the Force and the Force is with you.
How do you not realize this title is a massive fucking spoiler?
Eh, they might retitle it to say “in what context” or something, but unless you know, you have to be expecting death to assume it means death. “How” could be “Will they digitally age her to fit Episode 8?”.
Reminds me of around this time last year when only about five days after TFA was released, there were article titles referring to HAN SOLO’s DEATH. Can’t get much more of a spoiler than that.
can we put her in the ewok adventures?
The kyber theory is garbage, and the planet was Scariff, no Eadu
I like the thought of it, but the Han Solo ages don’t match up at all either. Rogue One ends days or maybe weeks before Episode 4 begins. So jumping from new young Han Solo to Harrison Ford wouldn’t really work unless she was in the detention facility for what, 6-8 years minimum?
I do think the Ewok Adventures idea is the best one we’ve heard so far though.
OOOOOOOOOOR just go all in, she’s the triplet we didn’t know about and Luke and Leia’s sister, so she’s fully protected by the force, because that makes sense and she can fly now too. Done.
Except Jyn is actually two years older than the twins, so there’s no way that she could possibly be their long-lost triplet.
Did…did you even watch the film?
In the new canon aren’t all Khyber crystals colorless until they (and this is so fucking stupid) bond with a Jedi?
I’d like to see Erso’s character in the Han Solo flick. I liked her and I think Jones really nailed it.
Yeah, the problem with Jyn being in the Han Solo film is that they’ve already cast another Caucasian brunette, Emilia Clarke, as the female lead, which would make Jyn’s role in that film kind of redundant. As for that theory about Jyn surviving because of the Force, you’re really speaking my language with that idea. And I wouldn’t worry about it being a cheap cop-out. They actually did something similar for Phil Coulson after “The Avengers”, and if Jyn’s miraculous survival due to the protection of the Force leads to her seeking out Luke Skywalker in that stand-alone film that that they’re both rumored to feature in, it’s worth it.
The simple answer is that the original script had the characters surviving, so Lucasfilm had Jones sign a contract for a sequel.
However is classic Donna fashion she ignores this fact and writes an article laden with typos, errors in detail and bad grammar.
Except from what I’ve read on Wikipedia, with references attached, it doesn’t seem like they had casted Felicity until after they had worked Jyn’s apparent death into the script. And people don’t hire actors to work on a film until they’ve gotten the whole contract written out for the actor to sign. Besides, if that sequel option was due to Jyn surviving in the original script, why is Lucasfilms letting people know that it exists at all now that it’s obsolete? It doesn’t make sense for them to do that unless they’re deliberately trying to damage their reputations with the fans.
my stepmom got a year old Saab by working parttime off of a computer… over at this website………..
follow this link…..★★★◕◡◕◕◡◕◕◡◕
❥❥❥❥❥❥❥