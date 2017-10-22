Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Nothing makes the return of a beloved franchise feel more official than a motion poster. It’s an image with movement! What could be more official than that? 20th Century Fox understands this and has offered up a snazzy motion picture touting the return of the Predator franchise.

Shane Black’s upcoming 2018 film The Predator marks the first film in the series since 2010’s Predators (a movie mostly remembered for Adrian Brody’s extreme Men’s Fitness physique) and the “poster” celebrating the cinematic return looks pretty darn neato. It’s lightning striking a city with a big-ass electrified Predator head lighting up the sky. I’m not exactly sure what it means, but I’m onboard.

Last year, Black (who played Hawkins in the original film) noted that he wanted the franchise to take a cue from the way Ridley Scott has approached Alien.

“The idea is to take what has been a series of kind of modest knock-off type movies, [and take them to] the level of what Ridley Scott was doing with Alien and then Prometheus and now this very much lauded prequel/sequel coming up,” Black told IGN in a simpler pre-Covenant time. “How can I follow in the footsteps of someone who re-invents and brings that much event-ised quality to a pulp franchise? How do you get people to know about the Predator and buy their tickets a month before it comes out? Hopefully [we can] re-infuse it with a sense of mystery.”

The Predator, starring Boyd Holbrook, Olivia Munn, Trevante Rhodes, Keegan-Michael Key, Sterling K. Brown and Jacob Tremblay, hits theaters August 3, 2018.