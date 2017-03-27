Val Kilmer and Cate Blanchett have worked together on two films, 2003’s The Missing and this year’s Song to Song, where they, unlike Christian Bale, Benicio del Toro, and Haley Bennett, escaped director Terrence Malick’s heartless cutting. So maybe they were meant to be. Or maybe, just maybe, Kilmer is being super weird to Blanchett (who, it’s worth noting, is married) on Twitter.
For what appears to be no particular reason, other than he’s Batman, Kilmer recently tweeted, “Once I flew all the way to Australia just to talk to Cate Blanchett. Her husband met me first. Or, instead, I guess, to be accurate.” Now, why would Iceman fly all the way to Australia to meet a two-time Academy Award winner? Dianne Wiest has two Oscars — why not visit her?
Because Val Kilmer didn’t have two dreams about Dianne Wiest.
The one-sided social media love affair continued with Kilmer retweeting a random “Woman Crush Wednesday” for Blanchett, followed by some Mark Twain quotes, which has nothing to do with the Lord of the Rings star, but is still super funny. (Kilmer is playing the author in his one-man show, Citizen Twain.) He picked up the thread again over the weekend.
Sounds like Cate Blanchett’s husband is an insecure little pantywaiste.
Seriously. If I was Iceman, I’d tell that little twerp to shut up and stay behind his two way mirror.
It takes a lot to make me feel creepy. And I still don’t.
^I laughed. Thanks.