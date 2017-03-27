The Best DC Show Casting Gags

There’s Something Weird Happening Between Val Kilmer And Cate Blanchett On Twitter

Senior Pop Culture Editor
03.27.17 4 Comments

TWITTER

Val Kilmer and Cate Blanchett have worked together on two films, 2003’s The Missing and this year’s Song to Song, where they, unlike Christian Bale, Benicio del Toro, and Haley Bennett, escaped director Terrence Malick’s heartless cutting. So maybe they were meant to be. Or maybe, just maybe, Kilmer is being super weird to Blanchett (who, it’s worth noting, is married) on Twitter.

For what appears to be no particular reason, other than he’s Batman, Kilmer recently tweeted, “Once I flew all the way to Australia just to talk to Cate Blanchett. Her husband met me first. Or, instead, I guess, to be accurate.” Now, why would Iceman fly all the way to Australia to meet a two-time Academy Award winner? Dianne Wiest has two Oscars — why not visit her?

Because Val Kilmer didn’t have two dreams about Dianne Wiest.

The one-sided social media love affair continued with Kilmer retweeting a random “Woman Crush Wednesday” for Blanchett, followed by some Mark Twain quotes, which has nothing to do with the Lord of the Rings star, but is still super funny. (Kilmer is playing the author in his one-man show, Citizen Twain.) He picked up the thread again over the weekend.

Around The Web

TAGSCATE BLANCHETTval kilmer
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 2 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP