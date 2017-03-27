TWITTER

Val Kilmer and Cate Blanchett have worked together on two films, 2003’s The Missing and this year’s Song to Song, where they, unlike Christian Bale, Benicio del Toro, and Haley Bennett, escaped director Terrence Malick’s heartless cutting. So maybe they were meant to be. Or maybe, just maybe, Kilmer is being super weird to Blanchett (who, it’s worth noting, is married) on Twitter.

For what appears to be no particular reason, other than he’s Batman, Kilmer recently tweeted, “Once I flew all the way to Australia just to talk to Cate Blanchett. Her husband met me first. Or, instead, I guess, to be accurate.” Now, why would Iceman fly all the way to Australia to meet a two-time Academy Award winner? Dianne Wiest has two Oscars — why not visit her?

Because Val Kilmer didn’t have two dreams about Dianne Wiest.

And recently I've had 2 dreams with #CateBlanchett in them. Her husband wasn't in either of them. — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 24, 2017

The one-sided social media love affair continued with Kilmer retweeting a random “Woman Crush Wednesday” for Blanchett, followed by some Mark Twain quotes, which has nothing to do with the Lord of the Rings star, but is still super funny. (Kilmer is playing the author in his one-man show, Citizen Twain.) He picked up the thread again over the weekend.

She's just as amazing in person. Some super stars aren't-Some superstars don't do a thing to ya in person-Cate is so real it's almost unreal — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 25, 2017

Once I did a cameo just to hang w/ #cateblanchett who pickd up a shovel in our sc. I was so dazzled by HOW she picked it up I forgot my line — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 25, 2017

I mean even if she couldnt act you know what I mean? pic.twitter.com/xlcaCTT1QI — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 25, 2017

I've never done said or written a single idea that wasn't of the highest respect and admiration for #cateblanchett or any other great talent — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 27, 2017

She's a friend of mine and I've met her husband thru the years and we've all gotten along just fine. Anyone who thinks I need to curb my — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 27, 2017

Enthusiasm for a great rare artist doesn't understand how difficult the job is and how we artist count on the respect of our peers. She will — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 27, 2017