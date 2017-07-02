Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Will Ferrell’s track record with sequels (Anchorman 2, Zoolander 2) is definitely a mileage may vary affair, but the SNL alum and current The House promoter is destined to be asked about potential part 2s until the end of time. Possibly beyond if Hollywood psychics are on the up and up. As part of the Watch What Happens Live After Show, Ferrell fielded a called-in question about sequels and his news is a mix of good and bad depending on your perspective.

The caller wanted to know if Ferrell would ever add a new chapter to Elf or A Night At The Roxbury in the future. Ferrell’s response?

“I’ve got great news for you… No,” answered Ferrell.

Host Andy Cohen used the question as a jumping off point to investigate more sequel options. (If you were counting on a Bewitched 2 feature you might want to close your browser.) Asked if there’s a sequel he would like to do he went with a comedy classic that’s been rumored and wanted for years.

“We talked a little bit about Step Brothers,’” Ferrell said. “So who knows? But, at the same time, you like to create new things.”

It’s not exactly a promise or even a likelihood, but we’ll take the glimmer of possibility either way. That’s worth at least 10 Randy Jackson autographed swords in our book.