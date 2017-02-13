21 Pilots Accept Their First Grammy With Their Pants Down — And Tell The Story Why

#Grammys 2017
02.12.17 53 mins ago

CBS

When childhood friends Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun watched the Grammys in their basement before they started making music professionally together, neither of them had pants on for whatever reason. It was in that moment that they made a pact saying that if they were ever to win a Grammy, they would accept the award the same way they used to watch them: with no pants… And that’s exactly what they did when they were accepting their award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their smash hit single “Stressed Out,” marking the duo’s first Grammy win.

It’s probably also worth noting that the director of the broadcast made a point to cut away from 21 Pilots without their pants to Blink-182’s Travis Barker, the band who all but popularized the pantsless look back in 1999 with their video for “What’s My Age Again?”. As the commercials came to a close, host James Corden paid tribute to 21 Pilots, introducing Ed Sheeran’s performance also without pants, claiming that he made a similar pact with himself as a child to wear no pants if he ever hosted the Grammys.

Check out 21 Pilots’ full speech for accepting the Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance down below.

TOPICS#Grammys 2017
TAGS21 PilotsGRAMMYSGrammys 2017

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP