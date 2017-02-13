CBS

When childhood friends Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun watched the Grammys in their basement before they started making music professionally together, neither of them had pants on for whatever reason. It was in that moment that they made a pact saying that if they were ever to win a Grammy, they would accept the award the same way they used to watch them: with no pants… And that’s exactly what they did when they were accepting their award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their smash hit single “Stressed Out,” marking the duo’s first Grammy win.

It’s probably also worth noting that the director of the broadcast made a point to cut away from 21 Pilots without their pants to Blink-182’s Travis Barker, the band who all but popularized the pantsless look back in 1999 with their video for “What’s My Age Again?”. As the commercials came to a close, host James Corden paid tribute to 21 Pilots, introducing Ed Sheeran’s performance also without pants, claiming that he made a similar pact with himself as a child to wear no pants if he ever hosted the Grammys.

Check out 21 Pilots’ full speech for accepting the Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance down below.