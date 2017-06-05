Bob Dylan Says ‘Songs Aren’t Like Literature’ In His Long-Awaited Nobel Prize Lecture

06.05.17 22 hours ago 3 Comments

After months of putting it off and presumably dodging the phone calls of the committee behind the Nobel Prize, Bob Dylan finally gave the lecture required of all prize winners. And it definitely seems like he agrees with all those hot takes that claimed he didn’t deserve the prize.

After running through examples of great literature — he cites All Quiet On The Western Front, keeps referencing The Odyssey and tells the entire plot of Moby Dick — Dylan lays out the idea that “songs aren’t like literature” to close out his speech.

“That’s what songs are like, too: Our songs are alive in the last of the living,” he said. “Songs aren’t like literature. They’re meant to be sung, not read…And I hope some of you get the chance to read these lyrics the way they were intended to be heard, in concert or on record, or however people are listening to music these days.”

Given Dylan’s reaction to getting the prize in the first place, it would be silly to expect anything less. And if you’re upset at Dylan’s half-rejection of the prize, it’s worth taking a second and remembering that the legendary folk singer doesn’t owe you anything.

Around The Web

TAGSbob dylanMOBY DICKNOBEL PRIZE

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

The 50 Best Albums Of 2017 So Far

The 50 Best Albums Of 2017 So Far

06.05.17 1 day ago 4 Comments
Drake And DJ Khaled’s ‘To The Max’ Collab Is An Arrogant EDM Banger

Drake And DJ Khaled’s ‘To The Max’ Collab Is An Arrogant EDM Banger

06.05.17 1 day ago 3 Comments
Future Keeps His ‘Hndrxx’ Train Rolling With A Video For ‘Coming Out Strong’ Featuring The Weeknd

Future Keeps His ‘Hndrxx’ Train Rolling With A Video For ‘Coming Out Strong’ Featuring The Weeknd

06.01.17 5 days ago
Arcade Fire Surprise Released Their New Single ‘Everything Now’ On Vinyl

Arcade Fire Surprise Released Their New Single ‘Everything Now’ On Vinyl

05.31.17 6 days ago
LA Rapper G Perico Is The Future Of West Coast Hip-Hop

LA Rapper G Perico Is The Future Of West Coast Hip-Hop

05.31.17 6 days ago
Carly Rae Jepsen’s ‘Cut To The Feeling’ Captures The Excitement Of Impossible Love

Carly Rae Jepsen’s ‘Cut To The Feeling’ Captures The Excitement Of Impossible Love

05.26.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP