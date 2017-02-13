Carly Rae Jepsen And Lil Yachty Embody Heart Eye Emojis In Their ‘It Takes Two’ Cover

#Grammys 2017
02.12.17 1 hour ago

Subscribe to UPROXX

Carly Rae Jepsen and Lil Yachty reached straight into the soul of everyone with two ears, a heart and a Tumblr last week when they revealed they’d be covering DJ EZ Rock and Rob Base’s “It Takes Two” for the 2017 Grammys commercial breaks. The Target-sponsored clip did the impossible and lived up to the hypothetical track in our over-hyped minds.

Carly and Yachty partied their way through the most lit Target to ever exist — Is this what it’s like in one of those Super Targets? — with Lil Boat hoverboarding his way through the aisles and referencing his own “1Night” video with aquatic kitsch and a bouncing ball — er, Target dog. The duo’s charisma burst out of the screen, managing to make a bed of moving emoji pillows not feel insanely creepy and even kind-of selling a rap from CRJ, queen of stilted “Rapture”-esque #bars.

Don’t get us wrong, Jepsen isn’t going to make any appearances at the BET Awards to let us know that the North has something to say. But she made it through and we’re here for her. Of course, Yachty and Carly going above and beyond expectations should be…well, expected. No one thought that the singer behind “Call Me Maybe” would release the best pop album of 2015 (fight me) and no one thought that the teen-rap sensation would still be hanging around and letting oldhead criticism roll off him like water off a duck’s back. But here we are.

Check out their unfazed optimism up top.

TOPICS#Grammys 2017
TAGScarly rae jepsenGRAMMYSGrammys 2017Lil Yachty

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP