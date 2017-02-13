Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Carly Rae Jepsen and Lil Yachty reached straight into the soul of everyone with two ears, a heart and a Tumblr last week when they revealed they’d be covering DJ EZ Rock and Rob Base’s “It Takes Two” for the 2017 Grammys commercial breaks. The Target-sponsored clip did the impossible and lived up to the hypothetical track in our over-hyped minds.

Carly and Yachty partied their way through the most lit Target to ever exist — Is this what it’s like in one of those Super Targets? — with Lil Boat hoverboarding his way through the aisles and referencing his own “1Night” video with aquatic kitsch and a bouncing ball — er, Target dog. The duo’s charisma burst out of the screen, managing to make a bed of moving emoji pillows not feel insanely creepy and even kind-of selling a rap from CRJ, queen of stilted “Rapture”-esque #bars.

Don’t get us wrong, Jepsen isn’t going to make any appearances at the BET Awards to let us know that the North has something to say. But she made it through and we’re here for her. Of course, Yachty and Carly going above and beyond expectations should be…well, expected. No one thought that the singer behind “Call Me Maybe” would release the best pop album of 2015 (fight me) and no one thought that the teen-rap sensation would still be hanging around and letting oldhead criticism roll off him like water off a duck’s back. But here we are.

Check out their unfazed optimism up top.