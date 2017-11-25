The history between Chad Smith and Will Ferrell is going on twenty years at this point if you believe Smith’s story about their first meeting. As he told Spin magazine during a Q&A for their drum-off back in 2014, Smith first heard that people thought he looked like Ferrell around the time of The Ladies Man premiere back in 2000. It was there that they came face-to-face and a legend was born:

There was a screening of the film at Paramount in Hollywood. At the time I was dating a girl who worked there. I went to the screening, and you were there and all the actors were there, and after the film there was a little reception thing and cocktails and little, you know, table with food and chicken skewers and shrimp whatevers. And you were over there getting your food, and I was like, “I’m not going to go over. I’m not going to be that guy, like, heyyyy, [untranscribable gurgling noise].”

But I’m over there, filling my plate with food, and there was a gentleman standing between us. And sure enough, he walks away, and we both turned at the same time to each other with our plates of food. And you just looked me up and down really quick and said, “You’re very handsome.” Do you remember that at all?