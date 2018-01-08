Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Franz Ferdinand hasn’t had a new album since 2013’s Right Thoughts, Right Words, Right Action, but back in October, they heralded their upcoming record, Always Ascending, with the energetic, dance-ready title track. Frontman Alex Kapranos said at the time that the new album “feels like the perfect introduction to the decade that’s about to come,” and based on new single “Feel The Love Go,” it sounds like we’re in for quite the decade.

The propulsive electronic song premiered on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 Apple Radio show today, and frontman Alex Kapranos said he’s thrilled that the band is more active again, and that the addition of multi-instrumentalist Julian Corrie to the group has been a rejuvenating force:

“It feels very invigorating to play with different people as well. And when Julian joined us, he brought his own energy and perspective that I hadn’t seen before, and he is an amazing player. We call him the human appoggiatura: All those parts you program into a sequence, he just plays them. But yeah, it’s great. It’s great to be back on the road as well and playing. Yeah, I’m loving it. I’m really loving it.”

Always Ascending is out on February 9th via Domino Records. Listen to “Feel The Love Go” above, and find album’s tracklist and the band’s upcoming tour dates here.