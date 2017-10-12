Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Jessie Ware finally announced her highly anticipated third album Glasshouse last month, and heralded that news with the huge ballad “Alone,” which she called “a song about stealing time with your loved one.” Now the song has an official video, and it’s filled with absolutely striking architecture and interior design.

Directed by Charlie Robbins, the video was filmed (at times with Super 8 cameras) at Eltham Palace in London. The place is absolutely filled with engaging architecture that houses warm interior design, making it a lovely venue for Ware to wander around and belt out a powerful vocal performance.

Ware previously said that the song is about how being a mom has impacted her relationship with her husband:



“Motherhood has changed my relationship with my husband because there’s a new person in the equation and they’re more important than either of you. ‘Alone’ was about me focusing on my husband and admitting that we’re not perfect, but at the end of it all, he’s still the one that I want and I need. Sometimes we just need to tell each other that.”

Watch the video for “Alone” above, and check out Ware’s quick string of U.S. tour dates below.

10/30 — New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

11/01 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

11/02 — Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour