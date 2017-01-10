Getty Image

While we’re all pining away waiting for a new Kacey Musgraves album (yes, I know about the Christmas one, I need more) the gentle Texan teamed with Irish folk singer Foy Vance to bring us something very southern — a tribute to moonshine. As part of the soundtrack for Ben Affleck’s gangster/bootlegger new movie Live By Night — which Mike Ryan thinks should be a lot longer — Musgraves hopped on “Moonshine” to lend harmonies and add her southern expertise to the song.

According to Vance, he was approached specifically by Affleck to write a song about the homemade liquor and gladly acquiesced. Along with producer Blake Mills (who is a lowkey genius, natch, check out his discography if you haven’t) he wanted to get a woman on the song, particularly because there (reportedly) are a lot of strong female characters in the film.

“When I first heard the song I got a really fun, southern vibe from it,” Kacey said in the behind-the-scenes clip above. “I thought that it would be kind of a fun challenge for me to figure out how to mix in my own flavor, and my own bits of harmony into the song.”

“Moonshine / It’s a little bottle of good time / Hurts like hell but it tastes like heaven,” goes the chorus. Between Vance, Mills, and Musgraves, this song is a country classic in the making. Here’s hoping the movie lives up to it, listen below.