Toronto’s Tamara Lindeman is the vocal and storyteller behind The Weather Station’s classic yet matchless folk music. Ever since the release of her critically acclaimed 2015 record Loyalty, more material has been highly anticipated. Today, she has finally graced us with lead single “Thirty” off of a self-titled album that will be out October 6. Listen to the new track, above, which Lindeman described as “a song about joy at the precipice of despair.”
In listening to “Thirty,” it feels Lindeman is taking you on a journey through her heart, her experiences, and her year hitting that emotional age — thirty. She seems to be simultaneously recognizing her struggle but also giving up her pain to her listeners, to the world with the emotional release that is evident through this fast-paced track that almost feels like a facetious laugh in the face of distress.
On her new album Lindeman said she wanted it to feel like rock with her own twist. “ I wanted to make a rock and roll record, but one that sounded how I wanted it to sound, which of course is nothing like rock and roll.” While “Thirty” is evidence that Lindeman is certainly sticking to her beloved folk sound, she certainly does seem to be channeling the raw passion and emotion that comes with rock and roll.
Here is the cover art for The Weather Station:
And here is the full tracklist for the album:
1. “Free”
2. “Thirty”
3. “You And I (on the Other Side of the World)”
4. “Kept It All to Myself”
5. “Impossible”
6. “Power”
7. “Complicit”
8. “Black Flies”
9. “I Don’t Know What to Say”
10. “In an Hour”
11. “The Most Dangerous Thing About You”
Check out the full list of upcoming tour dates for The Weather Station as well, and get tickets here.
07/23 — Field, ON @ River and Sky Festival
07/26 — Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool
08/18 — Grand Manan, NB @ Summer’s End Folk Festival
10/20 — Gent, BE @ Trefpunt
10/21 — Utrecht, NE @ Ramblin’ Roots Festival
10/23 — London, UK @ The Lexington
10/24 — Manchester, UK @ Eagle Inn
10/26 — Amsterdam, NE @ Tolhuistuin
10/27 — Paris, FR @ Pop Up Du Label
10/29 — Berlin, DE @ Monarch
11/01 — Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg
11/02 — San Francisco, CA @ Café Du Nord
11/05 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
11/06 — Seattle, WA @ Sunset
11/08 — Vancouver, BC @ Fox Theatre
11/09 — Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall
11/28 — New York, NY @ Rough Trade
11/29 — Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle
12/02 — Chicago, IL @ The Hideout
12/06 — Montreal, QC @ Divan Orange
The Weather Station will be out Octobor 6 via Paradise of Bachelors (Outside Music in Canada). Pre-order it here.
