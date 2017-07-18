Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Toronto’s Tamara Lindeman is the vocal and storyteller behind The Weather Station’s classic yet matchless folk music. Ever since the release of her critically acclaimed 2015 record Loyalty, more material has been highly anticipated. Today, she has finally graced us with lead single “Thirty” off of a self-titled album that will be out October 6. Listen to the new track, above, which Lindeman described as “a song about joy at the precipice of despair.”

In listening to “Thirty,” it feels Lindeman is taking you on a journey through her heart, her experiences, and her year hitting that emotional age — thirty. She seems to be simultaneously recognizing her struggle but also giving up her pain to her listeners, to the world with the emotional release that is evident through this fast-paced track that almost feels like a facetious laugh in the face of distress.

On her new album Lindeman said she wanted it to feel like rock with her own twist. “ I wanted to make a rock and roll record, but one that sounded how I wanted it to sound, which of course is nothing like rock and roll.” While “Thirty” is evidence that Lindeman is certainly sticking to her beloved folk sound, she certainly does seem to be channeling the raw passion and emotion that comes with rock and roll.

Here is the cover art for The Weather Station:

Paradise Of Bachelors/Outside Music In Canada

And here is the full tracklist for the album:

1. “Free”

2. “Thirty”

3. “You And I (on the Other Side of the World)”

4. “Kept It All to Myself”

5. “Impossible”

6. “Power”

7. “Complicit”

8. “Black Flies”

9. “I Don’t Know What to Say”

10. “In an Hour”

11. “The Most Dangerous Thing About You”

Check out the full list of upcoming tour dates for The Weather Station as well, and get tickets here.

07/23 — Field, ON @ River and Sky Festival

07/26 — Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

08/18 — Grand Manan, NB @ Summer’s End Folk Festival

10/20 — Gent, BE @ Trefpunt

10/21 — Utrecht, NE @ Ramblin’ Roots Festival

10/23 — London, UK @ The Lexington

10/24 — Manchester, UK @ Eagle Inn

10/26 — Amsterdam, NE @ Tolhuistuin

10/27 — Paris, FR @ Pop Up Du Label

10/29 — Berlin, DE @ Monarch

11/01 — Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg

11/02 — San Francisco, CA @ Café Du Nord

11/05 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

11/06 — Seattle, WA @ Sunset

11/08 — Vancouver, BC @ Fox Theatre

11/09 — Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall

11/28 — New York, NY @ Rough Trade

11/29 — Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

12/02 — Chicago, IL @ The Hideout

12/06 — Montreal, QC @ Divan Orange

The Weather Station will be out Octobor 6 via Paradise of Bachelors (Outside Music in Canada). Pre-order it here.