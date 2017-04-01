Getty Image

President Trump has warned GOP members they could lose their seats in 2018 if they don’t get on the Trump train, but that likely didn’t include the possibility of Spanish-speaking Irish-American former punk rockers coming for their spots too. That’s the exact problem Republican Ted Cruz faces now that three-term Congressman Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke announced he will be making a run in 2018 at the Texas seat Cruz currently holds.

O’Rourke certainly has a unique resume for someone that is looking to make a run at one of the most prestigious jobs in politics. His past includes a stint as a tech entrepreneur and more notably, one as the vocalist and guitarist of 90’s punk rock band Foss that included Cedric Bixler Zavala, future lead singer of the Grammy-winning band The Mars Volta.

O’Rourke is up against tall odds if he plans on victory; Texas hasn’t elected a Democrat to the US Senate in 30 years. His base of supporters consists largely of people from his district of El Paso and his platform for a run at the Senate seat will reportedly include added benefits for veterans, zero use of corporate money in his campaign, and a promise to serve only two terms in the Senate. He recently told the Dallas Morning News he’s aware the fight to de-seat Cruz will be a tough one, but he’s up for the challenge: