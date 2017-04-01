President Trump has warned GOP members they could lose their seats in 2018 if they don’t get on the Trump train, but that likely didn’t include the possibility of Spanish-speaking Irish-American former punk rockers coming for their spots too. That’s the exact problem Republican Ted Cruz faces now that three-term Congressman Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke announced he will be making a run in 2018 at the Texas seat Cruz currently holds.
O’Rourke certainly has a unique resume for someone that is looking to make a run at one of the most prestigious jobs in politics. His past includes a stint as a tech entrepreneur and more notably, one as the vocalist and guitarist of 90’s punk rock band Foss that included Cedric Bixler Zavala, future lead singer of the Grammy-winning band The Mars Volta.
O’Rourke is up against tall odds if he plans on victory; Texas hasn’t elected a Democrat to the US Senate in 30 years. His base of supporters consists largely of people from his district of El Paso and his platform for a run at the Senate seat will reportedly include added benefits for veterans, zero use of corporate money in his campaign, and a promise to serve only two terms in the Senate. He recently told the Dallas Morning News he’s aware the fight to de-seat Cruz will be a tough one, but he’s up for the challenge:
“I’m under no illusions this will be anything but hard in a primary and anything but hard in a general election. Nothing I’ve ever done that’s amounted to anything has been easy,” O’Rourke said. “My heart’s in it, I want to do this, I’m driven to do it. I’m not poll-testing it. I’m not consulting with consultants.”
