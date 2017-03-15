Senator Ted Cruz knows Republicans are feeling the heat with Trumpcare, but he told reporters on Wednesday that “failure is not an option” in repealing Obamacare. Cruz went on to say they have a small window to get Trumpcare passed, and if they fail, the GOP could be seen as a “laughingstock.”
Republicans have worked tirelessly to repeal the Affordable Care Act, and with a GOP Congress and president, they finally have their opportunity. But it’s been a bumpy road, as some believe Trumpcare was hastily put together, and the White House’s own analysis didn’t paint a pretty picture of how many people will lose their health coverage over the next decade. It’s gotten so bad that Trump sent out Kellyanne Conway to distance him from the Trumpcare label.
Even with Health Secretary Tom Price contending that “nobody will be worse off financially” after the repeal, some lawmakers still aren’t so sure about its future. Cruz was blunt in his assertion that the GOP’s been served an opportunity, and if they don’t come through, a failure could have ripple effects:
“Failure is not an option. If Republicans take this opportunity and blow it, we will rightly be considered a laughingstock … For six years, Republicans have campaigned over and over and over again saying, ‘If only you’d give us the House, we’ll repeal ObamaCare, If you only give us the Senate, we’ll repeal ObamaCare. If only you give us the White House, we’ll repeal ObamaCare.’ You know what? We’re out of excuses.”
And it’s looking like Republicans may have a tough road ahead, as The Hill noted thirteen House Republicans will oppose the bill. And that’s only if it passes through the House Budget and Rules committee, where the Democratic members are expected to vote against it. It’s looking like House Speaker Paul Ryan’s claim that they’ll have the votes to pass it is only a pipe dream.
My guess is Republicans counted on four years of Hillary and are now the puppy that caught the truck.
We all know it’s more important to manage a politician’s ego than provide adequate health care to millions of poor and/or elderly Americans.
Republicans spent the last several years vowing to repeal and replace Obamacare, while giving the distinct impression they were frightened with the prospect of actually doing so. Like the guy who wants to fight the bully, saying “Hold me back! You better hold me back!” Now that Republicans control the entire federal government, no one is holding him back, and it turns out that after all these years he had no real plan to tackle this thorny issue. “Hold me back! What? You’re not holding me back…well…great! Here I go…oh boy, here it comes…”
Obamacare has hurt a lot of people, but I don’t think the GOP ever had a plan that was politically popular enough to replace it. They’ve had three decades to come up with a politically popular stance on this issue, and when they were put in a position to implement it, they acted like a high school student desperate to throw together a science project at the last minute.
Of course, Trump knows this. This bill was the opening offer. A month from now, the details will be forgotten and a whole bill will be on the table.
Obamacare is the conservative option.
Single-payer is the liberal one.
You cannot go to the right of the ACA and actually do anything.
The GOP is already a laughingstock Teddy.