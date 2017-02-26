How Elmo Is Helping Syrian Refugees

Fox News is facing some scrutiny this weekend after welcoming a supposed expert onto The O’Reilly Factor Thursday to discuss Sweden’s current situation with immigration. Nils Bildt appeared during the segment and was billed as a “Swedish Defense And National Security Advisor,” which all seems fine until you hear that Swedish authorities have no idea who the man is and is “not in any way a known quantity in Sweden” according to The Guardian.

It all stems from Donald Trump’s comments about Sweden during his campaign rally in Florida, citing a false report from Fox News to talk about a fake terror attack in the nation. This baffled many in the nation and prompted the former Swedish PM to ask what Trump had been smoking.

