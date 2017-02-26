Fox News is facing some scrutiny this weekend after welcoming a supposed expert onto The O’Reilly Factor Thursday to discuss Sweden’s current situation with immigration. Nils Bildt appeared during the segment and was billed as a “Swedish Defense And National Security Advisor,” which all seems fine until you hear that Swedish authorities have no idea who the man is and is “not in any way a known quantity in Sweden” according to The Guardian.
It all stems from Donald Trump’s comments about Sweden during his campaign rally in Florida, citing a false report from Fox News to talk about a fake terror attack in the nation. This baffled many in the nation and prompted the former Swedish PM to ask what Trump had been smoking.
If O’Reilly said on air, “Mr. President, quick! Look behind you!”
Ya think he’d look. I bet he would.
It was no mistake. It doesn’t matter. He is the ‘Alternate Swedish defensive and national security adviser’. Giving alternate facts in an alternate conservative reality.
As long as he says the things that reinforce their world beliefs, it doesn’t matter that he’s a con artist. Fixed news has a long history of bringing people on the air that aren’t really who they claim to be.
Yeah maybe this is like Doctor Strange, and Trump is actually reporting the truth from his mirror universe, but he doesn’t realize that he crossed over into ours, and he’s really confused as to why everyone is calling him a liar?