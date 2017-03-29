Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

“Look, you’ve got to be warned here: what you’re about to see is beyond graphic, probably not appropriate for your kids. Three-two-one, go.”

Based on that introduction, you’d think Sean Hannity was about to show footage of a child soldier beheading a baby bunny while rebroadcasting a Mets game without the express written consent of Major League Baseball. But nope, he’s talking about [chugs seven medium-warm beers] SPRING BREAK.

Yup, it’s that time of year again, when Hannity reporter Ainsley Earhardt heads to a popular spring break destination — in 2014 and 2015, it was Panama City, Florida; in 2017, it’s South Padre Island, Texas — and narcs on some kids. You won’t believe the things she saw (you will): drinking on the beach, women in bikinis, men in “sorry, mom” hats, and “so much twerking, dude.”

While it’s true that some bad things happen during spring break, including American idiots chanting “build that wall” in Mexico and beach parties-turned-street brawls, it’s mostly harmless fun. The “spring break expose” has turned into a Fox News tradition because a) Fox News hates fun, and b) as Jon Stewart theorized, Hannity wants to see “wildly inappropriate T&A footage.”