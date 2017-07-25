Getty Image

An outpouring of constituent anger is spilling forth after the GOP’s narrow passage of a vote to open Senate debate on the Obamacare repeal bill. Senator John McCain dramatically swooped in for his Congressional return at the final moment to bring the Republican tally to 50 votes, and Mike Pence cast the tie-breaking decision.

From here, things are fixing to get scary for the 34 million Americans who could lose health care under a still-murky bill that Congress will hash out in the coming weeks and months. Although it’s possible that the next vote, which concerns the 2015 Obamacare repeal version, could halt the process entirely, the GOP could continue to prevail, and even Ted Cruz’s amendment on catastrophic plan sales and a $100 billion Medicaid cushion cannot fully soften the final blow.

This doesn’t even begin to touch the universal confusion surrounding the newest GOP buzzterm, the so-called “skinny repeal” that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is waving around. Understandably, people are afraid of what shall come. And they’re angry as hell, as the following reactions indicate. Many people lashed out at John McCain for benefiting from the best possible health care, which his senatorial plan will continue to allow, while voting for other Americans to find insurance out of reach.