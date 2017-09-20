Hillary Clinton Breaks Down Trump’s ‘Dark And Dangerous’ United Nations Speech To Stephen Colbert

In his first speech in front of the collected global leaders of the United Nations, Donald Trump promised to “totally destroy North Korea” if they attacked the United States or allies. He then reaffirmed his stance on the Iran nuclear agreement, calling it an “embarrassment” that he seems to be looking to remove the country from. He also called North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un “Rocket Man.” That’s a name no one has ever come up with before. Trump coined that moniker (in his own mind, possibly).

While the White House did their best to mold Trump’s aggressive speech into something palatable (and anti-Obama), former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton joined the taping of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to hock her book, What Happened (which shares a title with Mr. Show‘s book).

Clinton, no stranger to diplomacy as a former Secretary of State and Senator, explained in measured terms what Trump probably should’ve said to the world’s leaders as tensions rise across seemingly every nation. “We view this as dangerous to our allies and the region, we call on all nations to work with us to try to end the threat posed by Kim Jong-un,” she said. “Lead with diplomacy, lead with the commitment to try to avoid conflict wherever you can.”

