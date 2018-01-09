Seeing as how it’s Tuesday and everyone is still talking about Oprah Winfrey’s sermon-like speech at Sunday’s Golden Globes, it’s safe to say that all this presidential talk isn’t entirely unwarranted. Besides, the reaction to the former television host’s riveting address has garnered just as much condemnation as it has praise — especially from extreme right-wing circles in the United States. And then there’s Ivanka Trump, the eldest daughter of President Donald Trump, who hailed Oprah’s remarks as “empowering” and “inspiring” in a Monday night tweet.
“Just saw @Oprah’s empowering & inspiring speech at last night’s #GoldenGlobes,” she wrote. “Let’s all come together, women & men, & say #TIMESUP!”
As great as it is to get yet another prominent voice to lend its weight to the “Time’s Up” initiative, the problematic context of Ivanka’s apparent support wasn’t lost on many who noticed her tweet. Her father stands accused of multiple accounts of sexual harassment and assault, and his defensive (if not outright conspiratorial) reaction to the Access Hollywood tape reportedly moved her to “tears.” Of course, Monday’s tweeted support for Oprah wouldn’t be the first time Ivanka has broken ranks with the president’s base, but that didn’t stop the internet from roasting her.
Lmao. It doesn’t matter what is said or done these people complaining would complain regardless.
Who, the Trumps?
I guess. I mean, Ivanka doesn’t complain much, and Eric keeps getting distracted by the little wire bead mazes at doctor’s offices, but you’re dead on an out Jr and Donnie himself. Nothing happens without them bitching about it.
It does matter what she says and does, that why people are attacking her: for being a fucking hypocrite who speaks out of both sides of her mouth. Nobody would have a problem with her praising the ideals expressed in Oprah’s speech if she also wasn’t 100% complicit in helping to advance the regressive social agenda of her sex predator father.
The same oprah that ran in and around with Weinstein, that same oprah. The hilarity of your arguements though.
@this_isnt_kayfabe the same Oprah Trump wanted as a running mate in his failed 2000 campaign for president…
Ivanka lauded Oprah’s Empowering golden globes.
I wonder if she lives in a completely insulated bubble or actually reads these and cries, wondering why no one likes her.
Complicit.
So I’m wondering precisely how the Time’sup movement and its braindead supporters are right now inclusive of Bill Clinton’s accusers. The ones who Hillary did everything in her legal powers to discredit and destroy them. They still haven’t seen any justice.
Or is it okay if it’s the democraps doing it.
When did you hear about them doing that or did you assume ?
Don’t bother. This is a shill account.
Like any reality TV star, she understands it’s more important people hate you. And what happened to not feeding internet trolls?
The Trumps must have blacked out the word ‘irony’ in all their dictionaries. You cant support both sides on this one.
Actually an individual can have their own opinion and views and just because they do or don’t publicly bend to the wishes of a mob doesn’t make them a bad person or a hypocrite. And furthermore just because the media and the mob probclaim somebody guilty it doesn’t mean they are. Doesn’t mean somebody isn’t guilty but we are supposedly a country built on a judicial system where you’re guilty when a court case is over. I haven’t seen that happen yet.
Of course using logic and rational thought in this comment will get me lumped in with certain groups because both the extremes are the same when it is all measured out.