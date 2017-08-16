Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Though his international stardom began in the late 2000s, Australian comedian Jim Jefferies’ star practically exploded with his 2014 Netflix special Bare. The stand-up hour featured a strikingly honest (but funny) bit about the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary massacre and gun control in America that, in a short amount of time, quickly went viral. For better or worse, Jefferies became the comedic face of anti-gun advocates — something the comic didn’t mind at all when he spoke with Uproxx in 2016 — and he has transformed the attention into a Comedy Central talk show that focuses entirely on “hot button” issues.

That includes the recent violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, where anti-racist protester Heather Heyer was killed, and dozens more were injured when a car driven by a white supremacist allegedly ran them over in broad daylight. Politicians, celebrities and Jefferies’ fellow late night talk show hosts condemned the violence immediately. Yet much of their scorn later turned to President Donald Trump, who finally called out the perpetrators on the right before backtracking during an insane press conference on Tuesday. Jefferies reserved plenty of that (and more) for the president of his adopted homeland, but that didn’t prevent him from pointing out a rather ugly truth about the so-called “rise” of white supremacy and anti-racists’ clarion call, “This is not us!”