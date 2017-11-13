Joe Biden Struggles When Asked To Name One Thing President Trump Is Doing Well

Former Vice President Joe Biden stopped by Today on Monday morning where he once again refused to rule out a 2020 presidential run, reasoning, “I’m not closing the door… I’m a great respecter of fate. Who knows what the situation will be a year and a half from now?” One of the more entertaining moments from his appearance, however, came when Barack’s BFF took questions from the audience, and one woman asked him to name one thing, if any, he believes our current president Donald Trump is doing well.

“Well I think there’s a number of things he’s doing well,” Biden started off. “But even the things he’s doing well, it’s how he does them.” After going off on a tangent about a David Brooks column about how people listen to what leaders say, he reiterated, “But I do think there are things he’s doing well, but I … it’s more the tone of this administration that bothers me.”

When Matt Lauer pointed out, with all due respect, that he had not exactly answered the question, Uncle Joe cracked, “Well I think he married very well.” Continuing, he stammered, “I can’t think of something right now.” He then complimented Trump for keeping the military personnel in the middle east from his boss’s administration, and complimented the president for not changing that policy.

“It’s mostly the military men that are around him that have been the stable factors in the conduct of the foreign policy, a lot of bravado, but he hasn’t changed a whole lot so far,” Biden admitted — which is still not exactly naming something Trump is doing well, but bless his heart for trying.

