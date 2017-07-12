Joe Scarborough And Mika Brzezinski Share Why They Weren’t Too Shocked By Trump’s ‘Bleeding’ Tweets

#Donald Trump #Stephen Colbert
07.12.17 12 mins ago

Following the not-so-surprising news that Joe Scarborough was moving out of the Republican party, many were properly teased for an interview with Stephen Colbert that was guaranteed to be a little livelier than Sean Hannity’s pillow fight with Donald Trump Jr. earlier in the night. Nobody knows what is in store for Scarborough Country now that former congressman and longtime MSNBC personality has ditched the party of Lincoln, but he and Brzezinski don’t seem too worried. As some have pointed out, it isn’t like he’s actually changed any of his politics. It just doesn’t enjoy his teammates too much these days.

One of the big reasons is their continued support of Donald Trump. While Scarborough was hunky dory with the president during the earlier days of his campaign, he’s soured on the controversial leader and recently became the latest to catch the venomous eye of the White House troll. Morning Joe doesn’t make it past the president’s TV watching habits too much it seems, despite his tweets at the contrary, and he lashed out at the pair after Brzezinski made comments about his fake Time magazine cover on the air. This led to the “bleeding facelift” tweets and a few days of condemnation from everybody around the media and Washington establishment.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump#Stephen Colbert
TAGSdonald trumpjoe scarboroughMike BrzezinskiMORNING JOESTEPHEN COLBERT

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

07.11.17 17 hours ago 3 Comments
Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 6 days ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 1 week ago 27 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 1 week ago 19 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP