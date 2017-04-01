Justin Trudeau Wants To Punch Matthew Perry In The Face

Fight For The Cure

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been doing some thinking, and he’s decided he wants to punch Matthew Perry in the face. There is some humorous backstory here, of course, and Trudeau specifically jokes that he would like to “punch Chandler,” the character Perry played in the show Friends, but beyond those two facts it’s pretty clear Trudeau and Perry have a blood feud brewing that can only be settled with a UFC-style cage match. Two men enter, one man leaves.

Perry started the back and forth earlier this month when he told Jimmy Kimmel of the time he and a friend beat up Trudeau while 5th graders in Ottawa.

“I think he was the only kid in school that we could beat up,” he said, adding, “You know, I’m not bragging about this, this is terrible. I was a stupid kid, I didn’t want to beat him up. In fact, I think at one point I tried to turn it into love play.”

Trudeau has now fired back on Twitter that he would relish the chance at a rematch. It’s real out here.

I've been giving it some thought, and you know what, who hasn't wanted to punch Chandler? How about a rematch @MatthewPerry? — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 1, 2017

Whether or not this is some April Fool’s joke, Trudeau has thrown down the gauntlet. It has been brought. Trudeau-Perry needs to happen, like yesterday.