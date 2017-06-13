Watch A ‘Nervous’ Jeff Sessions Protest While Kamala Harris Interrogates Him During His Senate Hearing

News Editor
06.13.17

During Jeff Sessions’ Tuesday testimony in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Russia, he was both “appalled” (while clumsily trying to blame Al Franken for his own possible perjury) and testy (while fending off James Comey’s assertion that his Russia recusal was “problematic”). Yet the Foghorn really hit the Leghorn when Sessions clashed with Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), the most formidable foe who appeared to make Sessions sweat. At least, he admitted to being a bundle of nerves by how she pressed on with questioning as he dragged his feet.

Naturally, Harris knew that she didn’t have much time to make a dent in Sessions’ efforts to let the clock run (he “didn’t recall” many things over the course of a few hours), and he was quite discombobulated by Harris’ refusal to let him get away with essentially saying nothing. As such, the U.S. Attorney General actually protested. “You let me qualify,” he said. “If I don’t qualify, you accuse me of lying, so I need to be correct as best as I can.” That wasn’t all. He whined, “I’m not able to be rushed this fast. It makes me nervous.

Harris was clearly the victor in exposing Sessions’ unwillingness to cooperate during his hearing, which is to be expected from a fellow who habitually “forgets” about his meetings with foreign diplomats (actually, he answers the wrong questions) while under oath. However, Sessions managed to stonewall so much that Harris was eventually cut off by Senate Intel. Committee Chair Richard Burr (R-NC) for the second time in less than a week. You can see that portion of the hearing below.

Around The Web

TAGSCONGRESSdonald trumpjeff sessionskamala harrisRUSSIASENATE

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 5 hours ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 7 hours ago
Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

06.09.17 4 days ago
Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

06.09.17 4 days ago 8 Comments
Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

06.09.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

06.08.17 5 days ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP