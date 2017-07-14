Getty Image

In 2017, it doesn’t seem all that nutty for American Badass Grill vendor Kid Rock to declare his plan to win a place in the U.S. Senate. At this point, it’d be stranger if he didn’t try to take a home run swing in the current political climate. After his initial talk of a Senate run was met with skepticism, potential Republican candidate Rock swiped at the press for not buying into his claim.

In a post on his website (where you can also buy all the dick-based Trump novelty t-shirts you like), Kid Rock insisted that he will be running against Michigan senator Debbie Stabenow and that this is not going to be revealed as a publicity ploy. The “I Am the Bullgod” recording artist claims the media is getting the story all wrong.

“Once again the press is wrong. First of all, I’ve got 15 days from my announcement to file paperwork with the FEC!” wrote the man the government knows as Robert James Ritchie. “Second, I’m not signed to Warner Bros!!! – which simple fact-checking would have revealed. I have recently worked out a unique deal with BMG, Broken Bow, CAA and Live Nation to release music ON MY TERMS. Like politicians write books during their campaigns, I’m planning on putting out music during mine and IT ALL STARTS TONIGHT AT MIDNIGHT. It’s not a hoax, it’s a strategy and marketing 101!.”

So, uh, new music is coming but it’s a separate issue. Got it. Kid Rock also addressed his would-be opponent Stabenow’s comments about the prospect of facing the one-time Devil Without a Cause in 2018. Stabenow recommended Kid Rock stay in his lane.

I know we both share a love of music. I concede he's better at playing guitar and I'll keep doing what I do best: fighting for Michigan. https://t.co/CUaGqPu7AB — Debbie Stabenow (@stabenow) July 12, 2017

“Senator Stabenow and I do share a love of music, although probably not the same kind,” closed Kid Rock’s statement. “I concede she is better at playing politics than I am so I’ll keep doing what I do best, which is being a voice for tax paying, hardworking AMERICANS and letting politicians like her know that We the People are sick and tired of their bullsh*t!”

If this is all it seems, expect Michigan politics to face a lot of questions about limits on pyro budgets.

(Via Billboard)