Getty Image

Earlier this week new light was given to explosive allegations surrounding the case of That ’70s Show star Danny Masterson, who was accused of “violently raping” four women back in the early 2000s. Despite what is being said to be overwhelming evidence of Masterson’s guilt including audio tapes and emails, the case is reportedly being “slow-rolled” by the LAPD. Masterson is of course a long-standing member of Scientology, as were three our of four of his alleged victims at the time.

The allegations against Masterson were first revealed by notorious Scientology critic Tony Ortega back in 2016, and now Ortega has learned about another twist in the case. Leah Remini, who escaped the religion in 2015 and speaks openly about what she witnessed during her time in it, apparently interviewed all four women for her A&E show, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath. The network is holding off airing the episode, however, as to not impede with the LAPD’s case.

We’re told that earlier this year, Remini and her co-star Mike Rinder met with the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office, which expressed concerns about the episode airing while it is considering whether or not to file charges against Masterson. Remini, not wanting to jeopardize the investigation, asked A&E not to air the episode, and the network agreed.

Currently, Masterson stars in the Netflix series The Ranch. While the streaming service has cut all ties with House of Cards star Kevin Spacey in light of his own sexual assault and harassment allegations, it has yet to comment on Masterson.

(Via Tony Ortega)