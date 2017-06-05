Getty Image

The most recent terrorist attack in London gripped the world over the weekend. As more and more details about the events and the people who brought them to an end emerge, we now know more about the attackers as well, with police releasing the names of two of the three suspects — all of whom were killed on Saturday by police within minutes of emergency call alerts — as well as their pictures.

According to the London Metropolitan Police:

While formal identification has yet to take place, detectives believe they now know the attackers’ identities. They believe two of the men are Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane, both from Barking, east London. Khuram Shazad Butt, 27, (20.4.90), was a British citizen who was born in Pakistan. Rachid Redouane, 30 (31.7.86) had claimed to be Moroccan and Libyan. He also used the name Rachid Elkhdar, with a different date of birth of 31.7.91. Inquiries are ongoing to confirm the identity of their accomplice.

According to sources, Khuram Shazad Butt was known by MI5 and the police, but there was no intelligence about a planned attack. Rachid Redouane was not known to law enforcement.

The death toll from the attack remains at seven, though 18 of the people injured in the event remain in critical condition. According to London Police, there has been some difficulty contacting next of kin for victims as some are believed to be from abroad.

The police have made several arrests since Saturday in connection to the attacks, and raids are said to be ongoing.

(via Metropolitan Police)