In a moment in politics that showed money doesn’t always talk, Roy Moore took incumbent Senator Luther Strange’s seat during Alabama’s GOP primary in a major upset. Strange was appointed to the seat when Jeff Sessions became Attorney General earlier this year, and had the full support of the GOP, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Donald Trump, and a large injection of cash by Republicans to the tune of millions of dollars in campaign funding.

With just under half of precincts reporting, Moore led Strange 57 percent to 43, basically ensuring Moore — with his large conservative evangelical following thanks to his role in the state’s Supreme Court (which he was suspended from indefinitely after defying federal orders on separation of church and state and gay marriage) — was the new Alabama’s new senator. It seemed that the constant Donald Trump name-dropping, including Trump’s profane rally for him last Friday where he infamously told owners that “son of a bitch” NFL protestors should be fired, did little to help Strange’s chances.

Here's what Trump said would happen if Luther Strange lost to Roy Moore. pic.twitter.com/sNxJ07pIjg — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) September 27, 2017