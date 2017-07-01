Bill Maher Slams Trump Over His Tweets About Mika Brzezinski: ‘You Can Never Be Too Rich To Be White Trash’

Managing Editor, Trending
07.01.17

Bill Maher kicked off his show this week by running right past the important news to dive into the feud between Morning Joe and President Trump. The tweets by Trump on Thursday aimed at the show and co-host Mika Brzezinski had plenty of critics and supporters fuming, while a select few decided they still wanted to defend the president. For Maher, it represented a clear fact about the president for him: “You can never be too rich to be white trash.”

None of it is new for the president at this point. He’s had social media spats with countless celebrities and critics over the years, something that isn’t going to change overnight once he’s in the White House. It’s hard to wash away when it seems to be in your DNA. The next logical step will be Trump taking the feud off of Twitter and including it in his next press conference, calling the Morning Joe crew “fake news” and stuffing another news cycle with nonsense once again.

For Maher, you have to feel that he’s just happy that things are back to normal for his show this week.

Around The Web

TAGSBILL MAHERdonald trumpMORNING JOE

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 21 hours ago 8 Comments
Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

06.29.17 2 days ago
Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

and 06.29.17 2 days ago 7 Comments
A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

06.28.17 3 days ago
Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

06.27.17 4 days ago 4 Comments
The Best Beer In Every State

The Best Beer In Every State

06.26.17 5 days ago 13 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP