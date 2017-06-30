‘Morning Joe’ Co-Hosts Fire Back At Trump, Calling Him ‘Not Well’ And Someone Who ‘Fears Women’

#Donald Trump
Senior Pop Culture Editor
06.30.17 17 Comments

Morning Joe co-hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough called Donald Trump “not well” in an op-ed in the Washington Post. This comes a day after the president attacked Brzezinski on Twitter, calling her “Crazy Mika” (and Scarborough, “Psycho Joe”) and claiming that when she visited “Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve,” she was “bleeding badly from a face-lift.” In response, the MSNBC morning show hosts wrote that Trump’s “not mentally equipped to continue watching our show, Morning Joe.”

The president’s unhealthy obsession with Morning Joe does not serve the best interests of either his mental state or the country he runs. Despite his constant claims that he no longer watches the show, the president’s closest advisers tell us otherwise… We believe it would be better for America and the rest of the world if he would keep his 60-inch-plus flat-screen TV tuned to Fox & Friends. (Via)

The op-ed also exposed every lie in Trump’s tweets, including the “bleeding badly” facelift. “Putting aside Mr. Trump’s never-ending obsession with women’s blood,” they wrote, “Mika and her face were perfectly intact, as pictures from that night reveal. And though it is no one’s business, the president’s petulant personal attack against yet another woman’s looks compels us to report that Mika has never had a face-lift.” Brzezinski and Scarborough wrapped up by acknowledging that they’ve known Trump for over a decade, and that his behavior has changed over the last few years.

Perhaps that is why we were neither shocked nor insulted by the president’s personal attack. The Donald Trump we knew before the campaign was a flawed character but one who still seemed capable of keeping his worst instincts in check. (Via)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpMika BrzezinskiMORNING JOE

The RX

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 3 weeks ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP