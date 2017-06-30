Morning Joe co-hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough called Donald Trump “not well” in an op-ed in the Washington Post. This comes a day after the president attacked Brzezinski on Twitter, calling her “Crazy Mika” (and Scarborough, “Psycho Joe”) and claiming that when she visited “Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve,” she was “bleeding badly from a face-lift.” In response, the MSNBC morning show hosts wrote that Trump’s “not mentally equipped to continue watching our show, Morning Joe.”
The president’s unhealthy obsession with Morning Joe does not serve the best interests of either his mental state or the country he runs. Despite his constant claims that he no longer watches the show, the president’s closest advisers tell us otherwise… We believe it would be better for America and the rest of the world if he would keep his 60-inch-plus flat-screen TV tuned to Fox & Friends. (Via)
The op-ed also exposed every lie in Trump’s tweets, including the “bleeding badly” facelift. “Putting aside Mr. Trump’s never-ending obsession with women’s blood,” they wrote, “Mika and her face were perfectly intact, as pictures from that night reveal. And though it is no one’s business, the president’s petulant personal attack against yet another woman’s looks compels us to report that Mika has never had a face-lift.” Brzezinski and Scarborough wrapped up by acknowledging that they’ve known Trump for over a decade, and that his behavior has changed over the last few years.
Perhaps that is why we were neither shocked nor insulted by the president’s personal attack. The Donald Trump we knew before the campaign was a flawed character but one who still seemed capable of keeping his worst instincts in check. (Via)
So he also used the “blood coming out of ears/eyes” thing? Unoriginal too. Sad!
Or it’s fake news
Nasty woman! Not nice!
The fact that Trump does this, doesn’t that just encourage people in the media to insult/troll him? Any shock jock, tabloid-type, upstart young journalist looking to make a name for themselves, etc, now knows that if they press Trump’s buttons enough, he’ll respond with personal attacks on Twitter. And then you’re famous, you’re in the news and your ratings go up. Trump is thin-skinned and easy to provoke, so why not provoke him? It’s free advertising. Imagine the windfall when the President of the United States calls you “fat” on twitter.
Or shit, just troll Trump for the lulz and watch him embarrass himself in response.
Trump’s continuous degradation of politics/humanity will eventually sour the proud people who work in Washington eventually. And if it doesn’t lets all marvel at just how much bullshit they are willing to put up with. If this doesn’t kick start the beginning of the decline of the United States I will eat this keyboard I’m typing on.
*pats keyboard*
We survived Clinton cheating on his wife with his 19 year old intern, we survived bush starting an illegal war, we survived obama destroying Libya, I think we can survive stupid tweets from our new president
If you think stupid tweets exist in a vacuum, can I come live in your bubble?
Proud people who work in Washington? Where are those people?
@Squat Cobbler (no cry) I tend to agree. Many people are in such a hurry. He’s done so much! How much lower can things sink!
Well, there’s a Proverb I came up with the other day:
“Takes many many small rain drops to break a dam.”
@bluehairdontcare
Stupid tweets is just one of a million symptoms of Trump’s dysfunction. Of greater concern is the constitutional crisis Trump is creating with his ceaseless attacks on the independence of the free press and the Judiciary, his countless financial conflicts of interests, his enriching himself by using the office of the Presdient to funnel millions of taxpayer dollars back into his own businesses, the wanton violation of government ethics rules by him and his staffers, and on and on and on it goes. The tweets is just one small part of a larger problem. Nothing Clinton or Obama or even Bush (with the Iraq War) did can compare to this in any way, in size or scope or magnitude. Daily scandals. Daily. We can’t go one day without a scandal.
@ak3487 seriously? Bush? So his dumb Twitter rants are worse than a President marching thousands of troops into death on bad or fabricated intel? Good Lord you need to calm down. That seems a tad hysterical
And what assaults on the free pores and the judiciary? Seems to me plenty of media outlets are having no interference in slamming Trump any chance they get, and the courts have had no problem slapping down his orders
*press, not pores. I have no info on Trumps feelings about free pores
The President of the United States of America is mentally unfit to do his job. Sad!
What this article doesn’t talk about, and Mika said later, is that Trump and the National Inquirer tried to blackmail her into apologizing on air to Trump, otherwise they’d publish a scandalous story about her. Even went a threatened her kids.
[www.newsweek.com]
I love it. The guy who never apologizes demands apologies. Good stuff.
That totally fits with the Salma Hayek story of how Trump tried to “Woo” her with his stupid Casino and then lying to the tabloids and trying to con her into a date “So people wouldn’t get the wrong idea.”
Petty old people are the worst. I thought they were bad in grocery store lines. They gave one the nuclear fucking codes.
It’s so embarrassing how thin-skinned Trump is when he gets “back-talk” from women and minorities. Think about how pissed you’d be if a punk 8-year-old told you off in public – that’s how Trump feels about women and minorities – they’re so far below him that the idea that they’d do anything but kiss his ass is mind-blowing. Same reason he went on and on with Obama’s birth certificate. He erupts in a twitter tantrum like a giant man-baby with a messy diaper, so he can read the support from the small but vocal minority of the country who support him. It’s the same reason he still has rallies as a sitting president – he needs the validation. He is such a fucking disgrace and embarrassment to the country it’s unbelievable.