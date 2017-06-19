Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It would be fair to assume that a hefty amount of editing took place before Megyn Jones’ controversial interview with Alex Jones aired on Sunday Night. This has followed over a week of bizarrely combative rants from Jones, who was angry at Kelly for wooing him with “softball” intent before grilling him over his dissemination of the fake Sandy Hook conspiracy. And the parents whose children perished in the Newtown massacre were so distraught over their missing perspective that a local NBC affiliate chose not to air tonight’s episode. So, what did Kelly’s interview of Jones actually deliver?

As a whole, the full interview (which you can watch at the NBC website — it’s 12 minutes long) was unimpressive and won’t satisfy those who worried that Kelly was illuminating Jones’ insane platforms for no justifiable reason. The piece contained a lot of cutaways and voiceovers that condemn Jones, which seemed geared (after a firestorm of criticism) toward providing the appearance of Kelly going “harder” against him than she really did. However, Kelly did solidly confront him during one segment of their talk: