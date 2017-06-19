It would be fair to assume that a hefty amount of editing took place before Megyn Jones’ controversial interview with Alex Jones aired on Sunday Night. This has followed over a week of bizarrely combative rants from Jones, who was angry at Kelly for wooing him with “softball” intent before grilling him over his dissemination of the fake Sandy Hook conspiracy. And the parents whose children perished in the Newtown massacre were so distraught over their missing perspective that a local NBC affiliate chose not to air tonight’s episode. So, what did Kelly’s interview of Jones actually deliver?
As a whole, the full interview (which you can watch at the NBC website — it’s 12 minutes long) was unimpressive and won’t satisfy those who worried that Kelly was illuminating Jones’ insane platforms for no justifiable reason. The piece contained a lot of cutaways and voiceovers that condemn Jones, which seemed geared (after a firestorm of criticism) toward providing the appearance of Kelly going “harder” against him than she really did. However, Kelly did solidly confront him during one segment of their talk:
Kelly: “Alex, the parents, one after the other … devastated. The dead bodies that the coroner autopsied.”
Jones: “And they blocked that. They won’t release it. It’s unprecedented. Even the reports.”
Jones: “I will sit there on the air and look at every position and play devil’s advocate.”
Kelly: “Was that devil’s advocate? ‘The whole thing is a giant hoax. The whole thing was fake.'”
Jones: “I remember, even that day, to go back from memory, then saying, ‘But then, some of it looks like it’s real.’ But then what do you do, when they’ve got the kids going in circles, in and out of the building with their hands up? I’ve watched the footage. And it looks like a drill.”
So you won’t link to his site, but you’ll embed his YouTube videos? What’s the difference?
None, other than she can pretend to apply some higher standard to her “journalism”. Cause nothing says refusing to give a guy an audience like writing 10 articles a day about him
Yeah it’s horrible but there’s click cash to be made by writing a meaningless recap piece, right. Ricci gonna Ricci.