Alex Jones And Megyn Kelly Aired Warring Accounts Of Their Sandy Hook Discussion On Father’s Day

06.18.17 1 hour ago 3 Comments

It would be fair to assume that a hefty amount of editing took place before Megyn Jones’ controversial interview with Alex Jones aired on Sunday Night. This has followed over a week of bizarrely combative rants from Jones, who was angry at Kelly for wooing him with “softball” intent before grilling him over his dissemination of the fake Sandy Hook conspiracy. And the parents whose children perished in the Newtown massacre were so distraught over their missing perspective that a local NBC affiliate chose not to air tonight’s episode. So, what did Kelly’s interview of Jones actually deliver?

As a whole, the full interview (which you can watch at the NBC website — it’s 12 minutes long) was unimpressive and won’t satisfy those who worried that Kelly was illuminating Jones’ insane platforms for no justifiable reason. The piece contained a lot of cutaways and voiceovers that condemn Jones, which seemed geared (after a firestorm of criticism) toward providing the appearance of Kelly going “harder” against him than she really did. However, Kelly did solidly confront him during one segment of their talk:

Kelly: “Alex, the parents, one after the other … devastated. The dead bodies that the coroner autopsied.”

Jones: “And they blocked that. They won’t release it. It’s unprecedented. Even the reports.”

Jones: “I will sit there on the air and look at every position and play devil’s advocate.”

Kelly: “Was that devil’s advocate? ‘The whole thing is a giant hoax. The whole thing was fake.'”

Jones: “I remember, even that day, to go back from memory, then saying, ‘But then, some of it looks like it’s real.’ But then what do you do, when they’ve got the kids going in circles, in and out of the building with their hands up? I’ve watched the footage. And it looks like a drill.”

Around The Web

TAGSALEX JONESINFOWARSmegyn kellyNEWTOWNSANDY HOOKSunday Night With Megyn Kelly

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 2 days ago 8 Comments
2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

06.15.17 3 days ago
On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

06.15.17 3 days ago
Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

06.15.17 3 days ago 6 Comments
Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 5 days ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 6 days ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP