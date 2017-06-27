The GOP healthcare bill — billed in a “friendly” way as the Better Care Reconciliation Act — did not receive a warm embrace before or after its CBO score, which predicted that 22 million people would lose insurance within a decade. This did not bode well for the happiness of Paul Ryan, whose frat-boy dreams of slashing Medicaid were crushed in March when he was forced to pull the House bill, and a few incarnations later, Senate Majority Mitch McConnell has delayed a new vote because of leading GOP opposition.
And that brings us to an interview that Ryan gave this morning to Fox News, to which he actually tried to argue semantics on how those millions of people will end up without insurance. To Ryan, the removal of Obamacare’s individual mandate means that people will “choose not to buy” insurance … because they simply aren’t interested:
“What they are basically saying at the Congressional Budget Office, if you’re not going to force people to buy Obamacare, if you’re not going to force people to buy something they don’t want, then they won’t buy it. So, it’s not that people are getting pushed off a plan, it’s that people will choose not to buy something that they don’t like or want.
To Ryan, the removal of the individual mandate somehow justifies all of the bill’s flaws that have been exposed by opponents, including the drastic Medicaid cuts that will affect people who generally cannot “choose” whether or not purchase insurance. And with his argument, Ryan overlooks how several leading GOP senators oppose the bill, and conservative Governor John Kasich furiously tore up the bill for its attempt to pass the Medicaid burden to states, which also cannot afford to shoulder the cost. Further, Kasich stood on solid ground while pointing out that the GOP bill will be counterproductive to their goal of putting people to work, but all Ryan can see are budget-draining entitlements.
Poor people “choose” to be poor. If they wanted to be rich, they would buckle down and put their nose to the grindstone and just do it already.
Or get a multi million dollar loan from daddy, fake your college accreditations, and then run for POTUS. Seems to be a winning formula.
^Not a Trump fan but this is nothing but revisionist history- haha
@FSUpunk – how so?
Tell us how you’re not Randian, again.
This logic is so idiotic. If healthcare wasn’t prohibitively expensive in this country no one would ever choose to go without it. Who DOESN’T want healthcare? It’s disgraceful and morally reprehensible that people are forced to choose between healthcare and rent / food / clothes / etc
He is correct. Obamacare was basically a pyramid scheme where the younger healthy people who weren’t using their insurance as much would be supporting the older generations. Younger people had a higher proportion in their ranks choosing to not purchase insurance. These will be the people, not forced to purchase insurance anymore, that will choose to go without it. I don’t think anyone DOESN’T want insurance, but for some its a calculated risk that they will ultimately save more money by not purchasing it. As for me, I get ‘free’ health care in the UK and yeah, the care isn’t as good, but i don’t get stuck with a bill after having to go see a doctor. Not sure why its so expensive in the states.
It’s so expensive because health care is a scam to funnel money to pharmaceutical And insurance corporations. Doctors are willing to play along so they get a cut and push whatever their masters tell them to.
I’m not sure you understand how insurance works.
Welcome to the world of insurance.
@misanthropicnihilist Nailed it. Everybody seems to forget that it’s the ridiculousness of health care costs that is the root of the problem. Our litigous legal system driving them to cover their asses being the real unheralded assholes as well. Those $60 boxes of kleenex or $25 aspirin during a hospital stay are a real thing. If they itemized their ‘legal fund’ into their bills, perhaps their would be some legal reform around health care liability as well.
His statement is entirely untrue.
Currently the penalty for an individual not wanting to pay for healthcare is less than the premiums.
As per the govt site:
Percentage of income
2.5% of household income
Maximum: Total yearly premium for the national average price of a Bronze plan sold through the Marketplace
Per person
$695 per adult
$347.50 per child under 18
Maximum: $2,085
That comes out to $58 per month per adult
$29 per month per child.
The max you can pay is equal to the national average of the lowest plan.
Anyone that doesnt want insurance doesnt have it, but should have to help subsidize those like themselves that use the ER instead of a doctors visit. Many of which skip out on payment.
What does that coverage get you? Visits to doctor’s offices, ambulance/hospital stays, diagnostics, treatment and surgeries? (I’m asking seriously, btw, that’s what Canada’s basic Medical Services Plan covers, but there are only two monthly rates: it costs $75 for a single person or $150 for a family, regardless of size).
I wish we had a community based doctor system like others countries. In da US these insurance companies get away with str8 robbery
If he’s worried about the budget cuts why not start with the military instead of killing poor people
The military also kills poor people. But they are brown, and worship a different god, so fuck em, amiright?
+100
Wats crazy is that whenever improvements r trying to be made for common ppl they r always say its socialism (Medicaid/Social Security/Single payer Healthcare) but when goes to da RICH its called a bail out/subsidizes for job creators smh (Defense & Banking industries,etc)