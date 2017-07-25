Pres. Trump: “I am disappointed in the Attorney General. He should not have recused himself almost immediately after he took office.” pic.twitter.com/NQMe7Ndmnl — ABC News (@ABC) July 25, 2017

It seems President Trump’s greatest form of stress relief in the days leading up to Don Jr., and Paul Manafort’s public testimonies before the Senate, as well as Jared Kushner’s private inquiry, is to publicly berate Attorney General Jeff Sessions for his own role — or lack thereof — in the Russia probe. He leaned into Sessions again Tuesday afternoon for his recusal this time saying he was “disappointed” in Sessions’ decision to recuse himself from the Senate’s investigation into Trump’s possible collusion with Russia. It’s one of a series of recent criticisms the President has made (and he is rumored to be contemplating firing Sessions and replacing him with Ted Cruz).

As soon as word got out that Trump is getting to Jeff Sessions, the President leaned in even harder, this time telling the press, “I am disappointed in the Attorney General. He should not have recused himself almost immediately after he took office.”

Previously, Trump has called Sessions “very weak” and “beleaguered” while expressing regret at appointing him. Trump’s insults started soon after the Russia probe heated up. First there was the leak that some of the people closest to Trump, not only in his cabinet but within his family, had met with a Russian lawyer to get dirt on Hillary Clinton during Trump’s campaign. Then there was the news that Sessions himself talked to a Russian ambassador about the Trump campaign and had a Russian lobbyist over for dinner.

Throughout it all, Sessions has insisted he won’t back down and has emphasized his continued loyalty to Trump. Perhaps he can take comfort in the numerous warnings Trump has received about the potential fall out of canning the Attorney General after what already happened when he fired James Comey. Or he can cast a watchful eye at the fate of Sean Spicer, effectively replaced by Anthony Scaramucci, not to mention the tenuous grip even party faithful Reince Priebus has on good standing with the President.

(Via ABC)