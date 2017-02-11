Elizabeth Warren Silenced Over Coretta Scott King Letter

Hundreds Of Protesters Gathered At Mitch McConnell’s Kentucky Home To Read Coretta Scott King’s Letter

Demonstrators descended upon several homes owned by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Friday. The protests were in response to the senator’s refusal to allow Senator Elizabeth Warren to read Coretta Scott King’s 1986 statement about Jeff Sessions in the Senate. The letter from King was written to oppose Sessions’ nomination for a federal judgeship in 1986, and Warren had planned on reading it to fight his attorney general confirmation.

McConnell inadvertently gave people across the nation a protest tool when he used an obscure congressional rule to block Warren from reading King’s statement on Tuesday. McConnell said during the Senate session:

“Sen. Warren was giving a lengthy speech. She had appeared to violate the rule. She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted.”

