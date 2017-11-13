Getty Image

Late last week, Sen. Rand Paul’s neighbor, Dr. Rene Boucher, pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor assault (and could still face a federal indictment) after allegedly attacking the Senator from Kentucky over a “trivial” dispute and leaving Paul with six broken ribs and fluid in his lungs. Despite the severity of his injuries, Paul announced he was headed back to Washington, D.C. to rejoin his colleagues in the Senate.

Paul announced his return in a tweet on Monday morning.

Paul wrote: “Kelley and I want to thank everyone once again for your thoughts and prayers for my recovery. While I’m still in a good deal of pain, I will be returning to work in the Senate today, ready to fight for liberty and help move forward with tax cuts in the coming days and weeks.”

Paul is expected to be a necessary vote for the GOP’s tax plan as Republicans put a full-court press on in order to pass a piece of legislation before the end of the year.

A pretrial hearing between Paul’s personal injury attorney and Dr. Boucher’s attorney is scheduled for November 30. Boucher has been ordered by the court to stay at least 1,000 feet away from Paul and his family unless Boucher is in his own home.

