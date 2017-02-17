Fox's Shep Smith fires back at Trump for his treatment of the press: "It's crazy what we're watching every day. It'… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…—

Media Matters (@mmfa) February 16, 2017

On Thursday, President Donald Trump held a press conference to announce his new labor secretary appointee, Alexander Acosta. However, things quickly went off the rails, devolving into Trump chastising the media yet again and accusing most outlets covering the most recent Russian leaks as “fake news.” While it managed to spawn some excellent jokes on Twitter, it was certainly lacking in actual substance, with Trump letting his anger get the best of him yet again.

While Fox News might be one of the few Trump-approved news outlets, the cracks are still starting to show. Fox mainstay Shepard Smith has been vocal in his criticism of Trump’s treatment of the media in the past, and once again he took the Commander-in-Chief to task after once again referring to the mainstream media as “fake news.”

“It is crazy what we’re watching every day. It’s absolutely crazy. He keeps repeating ridiculous, throw away lines that are not true at all and sort of avoiding this issue of Russia as if we’re some kind of fools for asking the question. Really? Your opposition was hacked and the Russians were responsible for it, and your people were on the phone with Russia on the same day it was happening, and we’re fools for asking these questions? No, sir. We are not fools for asking the questions, and we demand to know the answer. You owe this to the American people. Your supporters will support you either way. If your people were on the phone, what were they saying? We have a right to know. We absolutely do, and that you call us fake news and put us down like children for asking these questions on behalf of the American people is inconsequential. People deserve that answer, at very least.”

It may put him at odds with the Sean Hannity types at Fox, but it’s good to know that Smith values his journalistic integrity over the company line.